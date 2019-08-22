Stretched above the teeming megalopolis of Sao Paulo, slackliners are defying gravity via a highline connected across the city's abandoned buildings.

Slacklining is a sport that involves walking and balancing on a suspected length of flat webbing strung between two anchors. It's normally practised just shy of a few metres off the ground in local parks, but these local enthusiasts have taken it to new heights.

Slacklining groups have become popular in Sao Paulo, providing Paulistas with a bit of respite from their day-to-day jobs. Slackliner aficionados say the sport gives them peace and balance in their lives.

In the outskirts of Sao Paulo, this group seeks out partly constructed buildings that have long been abandoned.