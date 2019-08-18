Three landmark cooling towers at Didcot power station in the UK were demolished in a controlled explosion on Sunday with thousands of homes left with no electricity shortly after.

Crowds gathered in grassy areas surrounding the station to watch the 114.3 metre high towers fall.

As seen in eyewitness footage, the explosion shot out burning sparks which caught a nearby electricity pole on fire and also appeared to have damaged a car.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks in a statement on Facebook said power had been restored to 40,000 customers who had face outages following the demolition and had opened an investigation into what had caused power cuts.

The fall of the three northern towers comes after three southern towers on the site were demolished in 2014.