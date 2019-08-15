Norwegian Air suspends flights between Ireland and North America

Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air has announced it will suspend of all its transatlantic flights from Ireland, citing the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX as being behind the decision.

Passengers flying from September 15, 2019 will be forced to find new flights, as the airline cancels six routes operated from Dublin, Cork and Shannon to the United States and Canada.

"In light of the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, we have concluded that these routes are no longer commercially viable," said senior Norwegian executive, Matthew Wood.

A pioneer of the long-haul low-cost model, Norwegian has been hit hard by the grounding of the 737 MAX model, which is banned from flying after two fatal accidents.

Since March, the airline has attempted to make up for the absence of the 737 MAXs between Ireland and North America by leasing aircraft from other airlines.

"However, since the date of return to service of the 737 MAX remains uncertain, this solution is not sustainable," Wood said.