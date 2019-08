World-renowned French tightrope walker Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga crossed Prague's Vltava River in a performance to open an international circus festival.

She drew gasps of delight from the crowds watching from below as she inched her way 35 metres (115 feet) above the river.

Bongonga was not connected to the tightrope by a safety cord. Her 350-metre (1,148-feet) journey, called "walk in the clouds", took about an hour on the tightrope.