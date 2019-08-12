Watch: 'Chap Olympiad' celebrated Britain's 'sporting ineptitude'

The annual 'Chap Olympiad' saw contestants satirically testing their 'gentlemanly skills' in southern England on Sunday.

The competition is said by organisers to celebrate 'sporting ineptitude' with events including cucumber sandwich discus, picnic vaulting and umbrella jousting among other games.

"When we started, England was doing really badly in international sports. I know they are doing quite well now. But then it was nothing, we were failing in everything. So we thought why not create a series of events that celebrate the buffoonery and ineptitude of the British sportsmen," said organiser Gustav Temple.