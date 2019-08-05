Watch live: Trump to deliver statement on weekend's mass shootings

US President Donald Trump called on lawmakers on Monday to pass stronger gun background checks after two mass shootings over the weekend killed 29 people.

While not blaming them directly, he alluded to the media as having a role in the tragedies, saying it "has contributed greatly to the anger and rage".

Trump will make a statement at 4 pm CEST about the attacks.

On Saturday, a gunman opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, killing 20 people. Authorities said the mass shooting appeared to be motivated by racial hatred. Thirteen hours later, another gunman killed nine people in downtown Dayton, Ohio. Dozens were wounded in both attacks.

Trump did not directly address accusations by critics about his anti-immigrant and racially charged comments but escalated his accusations of "fake news" and media bias in a series of early morning tweets.

"The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country. Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years," Trump said.

Trump appealed to both political parties and said victims should not "die in vain". He called on lawmakers to pass legislation requiring stricter screenings for gun buyers.

"Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!" Trump wrote.

The US House of Representatives has passed a bill calling for universal background checks for gun buyers, and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to reconvene the chamber in an emergency session to pass the legislation.

Even though Congress is on summer recess at the moment, Trump could invoke his power under the Constitution to call back Congress.

Shootings should trigger 'reflection' on arms sales

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that the mass shootings where Mexican nationals were among the casualties, should lead to "reflections" about "indiscriminate" arms sales.

"We are very respectful of what other governments decide, but we think that these unfortunate events, which occurred in the U.S., should lead to reflection, analysis and the decision to control the indiscriminate sale of weapons," Lopez Obrador said in his regular morning news conference.