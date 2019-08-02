Rochester Cathedral turns medieval nave into mini-golf course

Britain's Rochester Cathedral has turned its medieval nave into a nine-hole mini-golf course.

The two-month "play and pray" initiative was designed to attract a younger audience to the monument in the hope they will have fun while learning about its history.

"The Archbishop of Canterbury said recently that if you can't have fun in cathedrals then you don't know what fun is. And he's absolutely right," Matthew Rushton, canon of Rochester Cathedral, said.

"So partly this is about people having fun in the cathedral, getting people perhaps who haven't been here before, to come into the cathedral. But it also has a serious educational purpose as well," he added.

The course is bridge-themed and was built in cooperation with the Rochester Bridge Trust which aims to get young people interested in engineering.

“We are always looking for new ways to engage with young people and inspire them to take an interest in bridges and civil engineering, " Andrew Freeman, Operations Manager at the Rochester Bridge Trust, said in a statement.

"Joining forces with the Cathedral to set up this educational activity within such a stunning setting is the ideal opportunity to reach out to the community and get families and young people thinking about bridges while they have fun," he added.

Rochester Cathedral is Norman, built between 1079 and 1238.