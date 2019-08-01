Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

USA

Watch: Basketball star Julian McClurkin scores trick shot while parasailing

 Comments
By Euronews with Associated Press
Watch: Basketball star Julian McClurkin scores trick shot while parasailing
Copyright
Associated Press
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

Basketball star Julian McClurkin scored a trick shot while parasailing more than 100 feet above the net.

The Harlem Globetrotters star performed the trick off the coast of Wildwood, in New Jersey, where the team will play four games later this month.

McClurkin, who also scored while shooting from one boat to another boat, described it as a "once in a lifetime experience".

"I faced my toughest defence ever: waves, wind and math. I had to shoot the ball at an angle with a parabola of 32 degrees. it's really hard to do," McClurkin added.