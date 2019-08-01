Activists all abuzz as Belgians protest over use of pesticides in Europe
Environmental campaigners gathered outside the European Commission on Wednesday asking for an end to the usage of bee killing pesticides.
The campaigners were part of the Pesticide Action Network (PAN), a coalition of over 600 non-governmental organisations, institutions and individuals in over 60 countries worldwide, fighting to tackle the harmful effects of hazardous pesticides.
Dermine said PAN was asking the commission to establish a plan to phase out pesticides within 15 years.
The campaigners delivered a large placard letter to Tom Tynan, a member of the Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner's Cabinet, who said the commission would consider the request.