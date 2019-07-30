Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
US-China trade talks resumed

By Oleksandra Vakulina  with Reuters
US-China trade talks resumed
US-China trade talks resumed in Shanghai amid low expectations for a breakthrough.

The meeting between US trade representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and their Chinese counterpart, vice-premier Liu He, was organised after presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to a trade war truce at the G20 meeting only a month ago.

Jeff Moon, former Assistant US Trade Representative for China: "The longer-term issues are still there. These are the industrial policy issues. This is intellectual property, forced technology transfer, subsidies for state-owned enterprises. Those issues remain there, and the key question in these negotiations is where do the negotiations pick up after three months? Do they go back to the 150-page document they have been negotiating, or do they go somewhere else."

Donald Trump says if China waits and he wins re-election, trade deal will be much tougher for Beijing 'than what we are negotiating now'.