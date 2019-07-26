Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Watch: Enormous thigh bone of a dinosaur found in southwest France

By Sinead Barry  with Reuters
Watch: Enormous thigh bone of a dinosaur found in southwest France
The thigh bone of an enormous dinosaur was discovered by palaeontologists near Cognac in south-western France this week.

This femur is two metres long, bigger than the average human male!

Scientists believe that the bone belonged to a sauropod, a herbivore creature that lived in the late Jurassic era, more than 140 million years ago.

"I was especially amazed by the state of preservation of that femur," said Ronan Allain, a palaeontologist at the National History Museum of Paris on Thursday.

More than 7,500 fossils have been discovered at the excavation site since 2010, making it one of the largest hotbeds of palaeontological activity in Europe.

Video editor • Francois Rudolf