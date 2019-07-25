US rapper A$AP Rocky charged with aggravated assault in Sweden

US rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged with aggravated assault over a fight last month in Stockholm.

The 30-year-old star — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — has been in detained in Sweden since July 5, and will remain in custody until trial.

Two others have also been charged alongside the artist.

Stockholm public prosecutor Daniel Suneson confirmed on Thursday that he had begun criminal proceedings against the trio for "assault causing actual bodily harm".

He added: "The events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self defence and provocation."

Videos of the incident, which happened on June 30, show several altercations between Mayers's entourage and two men.

One widely shared video captured by a witness appears to show the rapper grabbing and launching a man across the floor, before the entourage step in and beat the man.

Mayers also posted footage of part of the incident to his Instagram account, which shows his bodyguard asking the two men to leave them alone, before one man appears to attack the guard with his headphones.

The men then continue to follow the group.

In the video, Mayers is heard telling the men: "We don't want to fight you, we're not trying to go to jail."

Turning to the camera in a later shot, Mayers adds: "We don't want no problems with these boys; they keep following us."

Suneson said in his statement on Thursday that he had studied the circulating videos, and reminded the public that he had access to a greater breadth of information than what was available on the internet.

"In addition to video material, the injured party's statements have been supported by witness statements," he said.

The case has received a huge following since it was opened earlier this month, and has even prompted involvement from US President Donald Trump after being lobbied by Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West.

The US president said last week that he planned to call Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven "to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky."

In a later statement, he added: "I personally don't know A$AP Rocky, but I can tell you he has a tremendous support from the African American community in this country."

"When I say African American, I think I can really say from everybody in this country because we're all one."

Despite the call, Löfven said he would remind Trump that the "Swedish judicial system is independent" and that the rapper would not be receiving preferential treatment.

