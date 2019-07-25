Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Ukraine 'captures Russian tanker involved in Kerch Strait confrontation'

By Euronews 
Kyiv says it has detained a Russian tanker it alleges was involved in an incident in the Kerch Strait that saw three Ukrainian vessels seized.

Their crews were also captured after the seizure in November 2018 and remain in custody.

Last year's incident happened in waters separating Russia and Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukraine's secret service said in a statement on Thursday that the Russian tanker — formerly named the Neyma but now called Nika Spirit — was detained in the Ukrainian port of Izmail

Senior Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov said the move was "absolutely illegal", reported RIA news agency.