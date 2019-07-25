Ukraine 'captures Russian tanker involved in Kerch Strait confrontation'

Kyiv says it has detained a Russian tanker it alleges was involved in an incident in the Kerch Strait that saw three Ukrainian vessels seized.

Their crews were also captured after the seizure in November 2018 and remain in custody.

Last year's incident happened in waters separating Russia and Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukraine's secret service said in a statement on Thursday that the Russian tanker — formerly named the Neyma but now called Nika Spirit — was detained in the Ukrainian port of Izmail

Senior Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov said the move was "absolutely illegal", reported RIA news agency.