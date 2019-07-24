Watch: Tornado tears off hotel roof in US

The tornado ravaging the northeast of the US resulted in a hotel roof being torn off on Tuesday.

More than 4,000 people in Massachusetts were without power because of the storms.

"Torrential downpours came through and it appears that the storm impacted West Yarmouth and South Yarmouth... multiple trees down. Power outages, about 4,000 people without power. The Sands Motel in West Yarmouth. The roof came off of that. All the people there were safe and accounted for," said local police chief Frank Frederickson.

These extreme winds come during the peak tourist season for the popular holiday destination Cape Cod. Just last weekend, the region was gripped by a sizzling heatwave, which was broken by the storms.

Winds of this magnitude are typically rare for this region but have been increasing in recent years. The state of Massachusetts saw seven tornados in 2018*.

*Report as of November 1 2018.