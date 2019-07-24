Watch: Slacklining festival sees thrill seekers walk the line

Adventurers from more than 40 countries gathered in a Czech forest for a slackline festival last Saturday.

Slacklining is a sport which involves walking across a suspended rope that is anchored between two points. Participants in this event secured their rope between rock formations and walked high above the woodlands.

"It's so simple, you are just walking and you gotta focus on just that and you're just being in that space - it's a really nice feeling," said one slackliner from Vancouver, Canada.

More than 200 thrill-seekers took part in the Czech event, balancing on a rope just 2.5 cm wide.

