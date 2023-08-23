Slackliners in China
WATCH: Slackliners compete in China at more than 1,000 metres altitude

France's Benoit Humm has taken the top prize among twelve slackliners who have competed in a competition in the Chinese city of Zhangjiajie. 

At an altitude of over 1,000 metres, participants balance along a suspended length of flat webbing, tensioned between two anchor points. 

Competitors from China, France, Spain, and other countries and regions were pitted against each other and had to walk on a 120-metre-long, 2.5-centimetre-wide and 2-millimeter-thick slackline.

Judging was based on the number of turnovers and overall distance travelled. 

