Watch: Anti-Boris Johnson and pro-independence protest held in Glasgow

Protesters in Glasgow gathered to object to Boris Johnson's winning of the Conservative leadership race, which paves the way for him to become the next UK prime minister.

Protesters decried Tory benefit cuts — stating that they had denied money to those who are in need as they demanded Scottish independence.

Some protesters held signs stating "Stop Boris, Independence Now" and "Boris No, Independence Yes" and speakers called for more peaceful protests against the Tory leaders.

One speaker at the protest said that Boris Johnson would make deals with US President Donald Trump. Another said that the world had become more dangerous after the leadership vote and that the UK was getting closer to war in the Gulf.

The protest held in the centre of town was organised by a Scottish pro-independence group.