EU debunks Boris Johnson's fishy claims about food regulation

Boris Johnson, the favourite to replace Theresa May next week as Britain's Prime Minister, has been rebuffed by EU officials for some fishy claims he made on the campaign trail.

Speaking at a Conservative Party hustings on Wednesday night, Johnson brandished a plastic-wrapped smoked kipper to condemn EU's health and safety rules.

The fish, he said, came from a kipper smoker in the Isle of Man "who is utterly furious."

"After decades of sending kippers like this through the post, he's had his costs massively increased by Brussels bureaucrats who have insisted that each kipper must be accompanied by this, a plastic ice pillow. Pointless, pointless, expensive, environmentally damaging. Health and safety, ladies and gentlemen," Johnson said.

He added that when the UK will exit the bloc, it will be able to "end this damaging regulatory overkill."

Watch Boris Johnson's kipper claim in the video below (starts at 28'21)

'Yet another smoke'

But EU officials debunked Johnson's claim on Thursday, with a spokeswoman telling reporters that although the bloc has "strict rules when it comes to fresh fish" they do not "apply to processed fishery products."

"The case described by Mr Johnson falls outside the scope of EU legislation and is purely UK national competence," she said.

The UK's Food Standard Agency requires that "all foods must be delivered in a way that ensures that they do not become unsafe or unfit to eat."

"Foods that need refrigerating must be kept cool while they are being transported. This may need to be packed in an insulated box with coolant gel or in a cool bag," the guidelines continue.

The bloc's Commissioner for Health and Safety, Vytenis Andriukaitis, branded Johnson's claim as "yet another smoke," adding: "#fakenews."

He also pointed out that the Isle of Man — a self-governing British dependency located in the Irish Sea — is not in the bloc.

"Boris, the Isle of Man is not bound to the EU 'pointless and damaging' *red tape* in food safety that we are proud of because it protects consumers," he said in on Twitter.