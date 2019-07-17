In pictures: Partial lunar eclipse on 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 mission

Astronomy fanatics enjoyed a rare double on Tuesday: a spectacular lunar eclipse and commemorations to mark the 50th anniversary of the first man on the moon.
For observers in Europe, the eclipse started late in the evening on Tuesday providing a stunning background to some of the Old Continent's best-known sites.
The celestial event was also observable in Africa, most of Asia and Latin America as well as western Australia. However, North America and the northern-most areas of Russia could not see it.
Partial lunar eclipses occur when the Earth moves between the Sun and the full moon but are not precisely aligned so that only parts of the moon's surface moves into the darkest part of Earth's shadow.
The next partial lunar eclipse, visible in Europe, is not scheduled to take place until November 2021. European stargazers will have to wait until May 2022 to observe a total lunar eclipse.