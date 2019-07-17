In pictures: Partial lunar eclipse on 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 mission

Astronomy fanatics enjoyed a rare double on Tuesday: a spectacular lunar eclipse and commemorations to mark the 50th anniversary of the first man on the moon.

For observers in Europe, the eclipse started late in the evening on Tuesday providing a stunning background to some of the Old Continent's best-known sites.

The moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse over the St. Mark Square in Venice, Italy July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

The north-eastern Swiss Alps near Urnaesch, Switzerland during a partial lunar eclipse on July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The moon over the Parthenon, in Athens, Greece on July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The celestial event was also observable in Africa, most of Asia and Latin America as well as western Australia. However, North America and the northern-most areas of Russia could not see it.

A partial lunar eclipse is seen outside the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil July 16, 2019 REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Partial lunar eclipses occur when the Earth moves between the Sun and the full moon but are not precisely aligned so that only parts of the moon's surface moves into the darkest part of Earth's shadow.

A combination of pictures shows the moon as it enters a partial lunar eclipse seen in Berlin, Germany, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The next partial lunar eclipse, visible in Europe, is not scheduled to take place until November 2021. European stargazers will have to wait until May 2022 to observe a total lunar eclipse.