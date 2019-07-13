'Manhattanhenge': Streets align as New York basks in glow of spectacular sunset

New York enjoyed a spectacular sight as Manhattan's street grid lined up perfectly with the setting sun on Friday.

The event, nicknamed "Manhattanhenge" or "the Manhattan Solstice", happens just four times a year but is only visible when the western horizon is clear of clouds.

People risked being hit by cars to get a shot of the sunset from the middle of the street, where the intersection of the sun and the street is most pronounced.

Pictures from social media