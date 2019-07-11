Enormous fire engulfs electricity plant in Moscow region

More than a hundred firefighters battled to contain a blaze at a power station near Mytishchi in Russia's Moscow region on Thursday.

According to a statement from Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry, 11 people were injured but had refused hospital treatment.

"In total, 157 personnel and 52 units, including 3 helicopters and 2 fire engines were involved in extinguishing the fire," it said.

Traffic on two nearby highways was also limited due to thick smoke affecting visibility for motorists.

Instagram/Maria Ivinskaya

Videos posted to social media showed huge flames engulfing the plant, which is situated in Chelobityevo village on the outskirts of the Russian capital.

One witness told the RIA news agency they believed the blaze was 50 metres high.

The cause of the fire is not currently clear, however, TASS news agency said it may have been caused by an explosion.

Russia's emergency ministry said it the flames had been extinguished by early afternoon.