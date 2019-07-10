'We will not step back!' Hong Kong protesters vow to keep up pressure

Hong Kong protesters are vowing to keep up the pressure on their government over democracy and human rights.

They insist the controversial extradition bill has not been fully withdrawn, despite the territory's Chief Executive Carrie Lam saying it was "dead" on Tuesday.

Joshua Wong, a co-founder of the Umbrella Movement, said Lam's choice of words was misleading because the bill could still be reactivated.

Hong Kong saw weeks of demonstrations over the bill, which its critics say would undermine the territory's judicial independence from Beijing and allow people to be extradited to mainland China.

The former British colony is part of China but run under a "one country, two systems" arrangement that is meant to guarantee certain levels of autonomy.

The demonstrations saw clashes with police, sometimes turning violent. Tear gas and rubber bullets are said to have been used by the authorities, in what protesters describe as excessive use of force.

Wong, speaking to Euronews, said he wants an investigation commission to look into police treatment of protestors and journalists during the protests.

He also said that the invasion and vandalising of the legislative council chamber on July 1 was “not an act which would be approved by everyone”.

But the high turnout for the march on the same day was a sign that Hong Kong people are behind his movement.

“Twenty-five percent of people came out on the streets on the same day... that did not happen in the past two decades,” he said.

“The leader of Hong Kong Carrie Lam was just selected by Beijing instead of being elected by the people,” he added.

He went on to say he fears being “sent back to prison” and he believes “Hong Kong should be allowed to enjoy democracy and elect its own leaders… we will not step back!”

Watch activist Joshua Wong’s interview for Good Morning Europe in the player above.