EU lowers eurozone 2020 growth forecast

The European economy continues to grow at a moderate pace and there is no acceleration any time soon.
The European Commission released its Summer Economic forecast.
There is no change regarding this year: the EU is expected to expand by 1.4% and the euro area by 1.2%.
As about next year: the EU is still on track to grow by 1.6%, but the eurozone's growth will slow down to 1.4%.
The situation is different across Europe.
Forecasts for Italy remained unchanged - its economy will see the worst growth rate in the whole EU.
Next year's growth is expected to accelerate to 0.7% but that means - still the slowest.