Christine Lagarde at the ECB: key challenges

During a recent TV appearance Christine Lagarde said: "Whenever the situation is really, really bad, you call in the woman."

She has now been called in as a nominee to run the European Central Bank.

What is going to be her top priority? In a nutshell - rebooting eurozone economic growth.

Eurozone growth has been rather moderate - plus 0.4% in the first quarter compared to the previous trimester or 1.2% growth compared to last year.

Lagarde is expected to stick to the policy path set by outgoing ECB chief Mario Draghi.

But she will have little firepower to do more and go beyond measures already in place.

Interest rates are already at record lows of zero and -0.4% for bank deposits.

And then there is inflation which, after years of stimulus, is stubbornly below the ECB target of just under 2%.