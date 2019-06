This year's Gay Pride march, or LGBT Pride March, will start at 2 pm CEST in Paris on Saturday.

The 5.5km march will see participants were meet at Montparnasse and head in the direction of République.

Over half a million people take part in the annual event in the French capital, which aims to combat homophobia and encourage those who fall under the LGBT umbrella to take pride in their sexuality.

Watch the event live in the above video player.