What do people on Lampedusa think of the migrants wanting to land on the island?

A popular Italian tourist destination, south of Sicily, Lampedusa is also one of the most famous centres of the migrant tragedy in the Mediterranean.

Euronews Valerie Gauriat spoke to Pietro Bartolo, who was elected European MP on the list of the Italian Democratic Party) in the elections last May. He's also the Islands most well-known doctor. Bartolo wants to use his experience to help with new immigration policies.

LAMPEDUSA - "GATEWAY TO EUROPE"

"That is Libya and this is the southernmost point of Europe," said Bartolo. "We are the gateway to Europe. And now someone wants to shut this gate. Maybe that's why it's crumbling! She suffers, that door! When you come here, there is the South wind, coming from Africa, carrying the dust from Africa. We almost hear the lamentations, the cries, the suffering, we hear them," he said.

He's called to every arrival of charity ships rescuing people from the sea and says he's treated some 300,000 individuals in nearly 30 years.

"This is where all these people arrive," Bartolo added. "These boats were brought in recently. I spend more nights and more days on this pier than in my own house. For thirty years, I've been coming here every night; every night, waiting for all these people. So this place is dear to my heart, even though I have seen so much suffering, so much horror, so many deaths on this pier... so many deaths," said Bartolo.

"WE ARE TO BLAME"

"We are responsible for that!" commented Bartolo. "It is us who bring wars, it's us who provoke hunger, who provoke violence. We are the cause of everything! They were forced to flee, to leave everything, in order to live a little more serene life, and now, we don't want them here."

"Things can't work that way, it's not fair. We have the duty and the responsibility to help them."

"These people should arrive by air, through regular channels, through humanitarian corridors. Not through the sea," said Bartolo.

NGO SEA WATCH SHIP STRANDED

A new decree prohibits access to humanitarian ships to the coasts of Italy. During our visit, the German NGO Sea Watch-3 had already been stranded for days off the shores of the island.

The subject was on the agenda at a meeting organized by the mayor of Lampedusa, on the occasion of a visit by a humanitarian organization.

Bartolo said, "I am ashamed that today Italy can forbid these people who are suffering, to access our territory! I'm ashamed!"

Outside the city hall, Lega activists shouted "Closed ports! Closed ports."

That day, 10, of the 52 Sea Watch-3 passengers, were allowed to disembark.

Bartolo is far from winning the support of all. For many say there's too much effort and funds which are spent on migrants, while nothing is done for local development.

They say, that there's a lack of infrastructure, a lack of jobs, as well as high taxes, and feel that Lampedusa has been forgotten by the politicians.

MATTEO SALVINI SUPPORTERS

In the European election, participation was low; but nearly half of the voters on Lampedusa chose Matteo Salvini's League Party.

A restaurant owner, Angela Maraventano is also a former Senator of the League Party said, "I joined the League project, because of the problems that have affected my island daily for so many years. The problems are health, education, transport, and waste management. We have been welcoming migrants for free. And now we've had enough. Now we will ask the national government and the European Parliament to give us something in return."

ISLANDERS FEEL ABANDONED

The supporters of Salvini on Lampedusa say they feel abandoned.

Attilio Lucia is a shop manager and said, "Young people work only for 4 or 5 months a year, after that there is nothing. Nothing to go forward; so most of them leave."

"We only want growth, and it is not immigration that can make Lampedusa grow. Immigration has benefited mainly those who speculated on this problem," said Davide Masia, Lampedusa City Council President.

Maraventano added, "We want to live serenely on our island; we'll welcome those who need it, but we will fight against this phenomenon. Because behind that, there is delinquency, there are the mafias. So, doors open for cruise ships, for fishermen, for tourists. But closed ports for those who traffic human flesh, those, we will always fight against... Always."

Meanwhile, the present mayor Toto Martello is in favour of helping and welcoming immigrants.

