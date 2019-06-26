Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Jackson fans hit back at documentary in Hollywood protests

Michael Jackson fans descended on Hollywood not only to celebrate the tenth anniversary of his death but also to proclaim his innocence after the HBO documentary 'Leaving Neverland' earlier this year accused the global superstar of child abuse.

Jackson died at his Los Angeles home after an overdose of the powerful anaesthetic propofol, which he was using as a sleep aid. His doctor, Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter at a 2011 trial.

