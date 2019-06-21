Bend it like Modi: Indian PM marks Yoga Day

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined thousands of people bending, twisting and posing Friday in Ranchi to celebrate International Yoga Day.

"Let our motto be yoga for peace, harmony and progress," said Modi before joining in a nearly hour-long yoga session.

Thousands more also gathered in New Delhi for a mass yoga class marking the fifth annual event.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, said regular yoga practice helps keep the body and mind healthy.

The United Nations designated International Yoga Day in 2014.

The practice began in ancient India, and Modi has described yoga as free health insurance and encouraged people to make it a part of their daily lives.