Women's World Cup 2019: Sam Kerr scores all four goals as Australia beat Jamaica 4-1

Australia's captain Sam Kerr scored all four goals to beat Jamaica and fire her team into the last 16 of the Women's World Cup.

In doing so she became the first footballer — male or female — to score a World Cup hat-trick for Australia.

Kerr struck her first two with a pair of well-taken headers in the first half and capitalised on two defensive blunders after the break, with Jamaica goalkeeper Nicole McClure gift-wrapping her fourth with a botched attempt at a pass.

The 4-1 victory in Grenoble on Tuesday propelled the Socceroos into a knock-out match versus Norway on Saturday.

Jamaica, who commanded just 26% of possession in the game, are out of the World Cup after losing all three of their group matches.

Kerr, 25, now has five goals in the tournament to equal the United States star striker Alex Morgan in the race for the Golden Boot.