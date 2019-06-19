Over 70 million people forcibly displaced around the world

More 70 million people have been forcibly displaced around the world because of war, conflict, and persecution, according to a new report by the UN Refugee Agency. The findings suggest that more people are displaced globally than currently live in the whole of France. This is the highest level that UNHCR has seen in its almost 70 years.

Asylum seekers account for nearly 30 million of those fleeing their countries and half of them are children, many being unaccompanied minors. They are often stuck for years in refugee camps in host countries which are unable to absorb the high numbers of incoming people.

The figure of 70.8 million is considered conservative by the UNHCR. It claims that only a small part of people displaced by the political and economic crisis in Venezuela has been reflected in its findings. Venezuela had around 4 million people displaced to date, according to data from governments receiving them, making it one of the largest recent displacement crisis in recent times.

Within the 70.8 million figure reported by UNHCR, there are three main groups.

The first group is made out of refugees or people forced to leave their home countries because of conflict, war or persecution. In 2018, the number of refugees reached around 25.9 million worldwide, 500,000 more than in 2017.

The second group is of those classified as asylum seekers - people outside their country of origin and receiving international protection, but awaiting the outcome of their claim to refugee status. At the end of 2018 there were 3.5 million asylum seekers globally. These two groups together amount to nearly 30 million displaced people worldwide.

The third and biggest group, at over 41 million, is people of displaced to other areas within their own country, a category commonly referred to as Internally Displaced People.

Adrian Edwards from the United Nations Refugee Agency outlined how the number of displaced people continues to rise. He told our Good Morning Europe programme: “You have two decades of people forcibly displaced due to war and conflict… at the UNHCR we’ve been reporting higher and higher numbers.” He added: “Four out of five remain refugees for at least five years… and one-fifth of refugees remain so for more than 20 years.”

