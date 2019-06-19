Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Hungry polar bear seen hunting for food in city far south of habitat

A hungry polar bear has been filmed looking for food in a Russian city far south of its normal hunting grounds.

It is more than 40 years since such a creature has been seen around Norilsk, Siberia, Anatoly Nikolaichuk, chief of the local hunting department, told Tass news agency.

Climate change has been damaging polar bears' sea-ice habitats and forced them to scavenge more for food on land, bringing them into contact with people and inhabited areas.

A state of emergency was declared in a remote inhabited area of northern Russian earlier this year when dozens of hungry polar bears were seen scavenging for food and entering public buildings and homes.

