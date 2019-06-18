Watch: Boris Johnson extends lead in Tory leadership race as Raab eliminated

Boris Johnson has extended his lead in the race to replace Theresa May.

He secured 126 votes from Conservative MPs in the second ballot of the contest to succeed May as leader of the Conservative Party and UK Prime Minister.

Dominic Raab was eliminated from the contest as he did not get the required 33 votes to remain.

There are now five candidates left in the competition. They will take part in a televised debate on the BBC on Tuesday evening.

Once the list of candidates is reduced to just two they will be put before members of the Conservative Party.

Second round voting results

The second-round results are Boris Johnson (126); Jeremy Hunt (46); Michael Gove (41); Dominic Raab (30); Sajid Javid (33); and Rory Stewart (37).

Read more