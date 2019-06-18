Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

The biggest fresco of street art in Europe

This is Europe's largest mural of street art — but you can't see it from the ground.

The size of four football pitches, the fresco is located in the Parc des Expositions, south-west Paris, and has the French capital's ring road running through it.

It depicts an elderly woman looking pensive and leaning on the six-lane road. It took ten days to complete and several hundred litres of paint, which were mostly hand-sprayed.

The artwork, by the French duo Ella & Pitr, can only be seen from a nearby rooftop or via a drone.

It was commissioned by the collective Art En Ville, after the company managing the site, Viparis, approached them as part of a modernisation project.

