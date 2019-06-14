Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Brazil's Marta Viera da Silva becomes first player to score in 5 World Cups

By Euronews 
Brazilian forward Marta Viera da Silva has made footballing history after breaking a World Cup record in Thursday's match against Australia — and now she's on the cusp of breaking another.

The 33-year-old has become the first player, male or female, to score in five separate World Cup competitions.

Her record breaking goal materialised as a penalty against Australia in the 27th minute.

While Australia ultimately won the group stage match 3-2, it was Marta who secured a reputation that rivals fellow Brazilian striking legends Pelé and Ronaldo.

The penalty also marked Marta's 16th goal scored during a World Cup, which is another record for the women's competition.

She is now on a par with German striker Miloslav Klose, who currently holds the record on the men's side and scored in four World Cups.

The six-time Women's World Player of the Year now needs to score just one more goal in this year's competition in order to take the title overall.