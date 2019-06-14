Brazil's Marta Viera da Silva becomes first player to score in 5 World Cups

Brazilian forward Marta Viera da Silva has made footballing history after breaking a World Cup record in Thursday's match against Australia — and now she's on the cusp of breaking another.

The 33-year-old has become the first player, male or female, to score in five separate World Cup competitions.

Her record breaking goal materialised as a penalty against Australia in the 27th minute.

While Australia ultimately won the group stage match 3-2, it was Marta who secured a reputation that rivals fellow Brazilian striking legends Pelé and Ronaldo.

The penalty also marked Marta's 16th goal scored during a World Cup, which is another record for the women's competition.

She is now on a par with German striker Miloslav Klose, who currently holds the record on the men's side and scored in four World Cups.

The six-time Women's World Player of the Year now needs to score just one more goal in this year's competition in order to take the title overall.