Watch live: Amanda Knox in Italy for first time since acquittal for murder

Amanda Knox is due to speak at a conference in the Italian city of Modena on Saturday during her first visit to the country since being imprisoned and later acquitted for the murder of her British roommate.

Knox, 31, who arrived in Italy on Thursday is to take part in a panel entitled "Trial by Media" during the Criminal Justice Festival co-organised by the Italy Innocence Project.

The US-native and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were convicted for the 2007 slaying of British student Meredith Kercher, with whom Knox lived in Perugia, in central Italy.

Both spent four years in an Italian prison before being acquitted although the legal battle, which grabbed headlines around the world, continued for a few years The Italian Supreme Court annulled their conviction for murder in 2014 but Knox had to pay damages for libel to a man she had falsely accused.

"While on trial for a murder I didn’t commit, my prosecutor painted me as a sex-crazed femme fatale, and the media profited for years by sensationalizing an already sensational and utterly unjustified story," Knox wrote in a Medium article ahead of her return to Italy.

"It’s on us to stop making and stop consuming such irresponsible media," she added.