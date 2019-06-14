Watch live: WHO to announce whether or not Ebola is a public health emergency

The World Health Organization is set to announce if they will declare the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo a "public health emergency of international concern".

This is the third time WHO's emergency committee has reconvened to discuss the current outbreak.

The Ministry of Health in the DRC first declared an outbreak of Ebola in August 2018.

As of June 12, 1,411 people had died, WHO said.

There were three confirmed cases of the virus in neighbouring Uganda, all in a family who had travelled to the country from the DRC.

The Ugandan Ministry of Health said on Friday that there were no longer any confirmed cases of the virus in Uganda. Two people had already died in the country — a five-year-old boy and his grandmother.

The number of cases has significantly increased in the DRC over the last few months.

"It’s more than 2000 cases and the mortality rate is nearly 70% which is an absolute crisis," Claire Manera, a field coordinator for the international humanitarian non-profit Médecins Sans Frontières told Euronews on Thursday.

She said declaring the crisis a public health emergency would bring more resources to the area which are much needed.

Ebola is a highly contagious hemorrhagic fever that transmits through close contact with the blood faeces or vomit of someone who is sick or has died from the disease.

The early symptoms of the virus include fever, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, and a sore throat and can often be mistaken for a number of other illnesses.

