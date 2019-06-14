Two people injured as blaze ravages Texas mansion

Two construction workers were injured in a fire that destroyed a Texas mansion on Thursday.

More than 60 firefighters were scrambled to tackle the blaze at the property.

Two men suffered burns and were taken to hospital, Battalion Chief Jason Washington, of The Woodlands Fire Department, told the Houston Chronicle.

Washington added the seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion with a swimming pool complex and private tennis court "looks like a total loss."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.