New far-right coalition

(Le Pen launch event)

Identity and Democracy - the new name for the European Parliament's biggest eurosceptic faction.

But these are familiar faces in Brussels

00:14

SOT: Marine Le Pen - French Politician launching the Idendity and Democracy group {in french}

"We're not carrying over the same dynamic. The fact that the members of the ID group are now participating in governments is evidence of our new maturity."

Changing the name provides a good opportunity for Marine Le Pen to come to the European Parliament and assert herself over the faction.

The power axis of the group which was known as the Europe of Nations and Freedom remains the same.

00:41

(League shots)

Le Pen's National Rally party and the ruling League party of Matteo Salvini in Italy.

(Marco Zanni shots)

The group will be led in the European Parliament by the League's fresh faced 32 year old Marco Zanni.

MEPs from Germany's far-right Alternative fur Deutschland party will also add to the groups numbers.

The ID group will hold 73 of the European Parliament's 751 seats - making it the fifth largest group.

The former ENF group was the last term's smallest and had 36 MEPs sitting with it.

But the ID group could have been a more powerful force if they were able persuade Nigel Farage to get on board.

The leader of Britain's biggest party in the European Parliament - the Brexit Party - ruled out joining this alliance.

"In the UK, Marine Le Pen is just too much of a toxic brand and so Nigel Farage can't be seen to be teaming up with her. But also he wants his own group in the European Parliament so he can stand up and make this keynote speechs in the big debates and also he wants the resources that come from having your own group in the European Parlaiment to persue his own agenda."

The ID group will continue to p ress for political power to be returned back to national capitals.

For now though they've now scaled back their calls for countries to exit the bloc or the single currency euro.

The group launch also saw an immediate clash with journalists unhappy the party delegations were applauding speeches in a press room..

02:09

*upsound*

...contrary to insitutuional etiqutte.

And with new members calling for the EU's sanctio ns against Russia to be relaxed, this new group, like the old, will face accusations of being too close to Moscow.