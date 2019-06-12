Jean-Claude Juncker says he avoids social media to miss 'drunk' and 'corrupt' insults

EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker says he doesn't follow social media to avoid seeing comments calling him drunk or corrupt.

Juncker, who will leave his post as European Commission president this summer, made the revelation as he was speaking to Politico.

It came as an aside when discussing his relationship with US President Donald Trump.

"Although he's a specialist of tweets - I am never reading these tweets because I am not following the social network because I don't like to see day after a day that I am drunk, that I am corrupt, that I'm a nobody so my collaborators are giving me the interesting pieces so I'm not too much put out by this - I have a good relationship with (US President) Donald Trump."

He also noted that Trump "deserved respect because he was the president of the US".

Asked what he will do when he leaves office on November 1, Juncker said: "I will be able to breathe".

READ MORE: Who's winning the race to be the next European Commission president?