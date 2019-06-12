Clashes in Hong Kong amid anger over proposed extradition bill

Protesters — some using umbrellas to fend off pepper spray, tear gas and high-pressure water — clashed with police in Hong Kong.

They are upset over a proposed extradition bill that has become a lightning rod for concerns over greater Chinese control and erosion of civil liberties in the territory.

The clashes came as police were trying to protect the legislative council building in the Chinese-ruled city.

Protesters moved forward with barricades and threw objects before hundreds of armed riot police came out, mostly with shields to clear them out.