Centurion crackdown as tourists face new rules for Roman holidays

Home to pizza, pasta and one of the modern wonders of the world, Rome is a hugely popular tourist destination. New policies in relation to tourism, nightlife and public behaviour have been introduced, aiming to curb poor behaviour in the city.

Issues addressed in the new regulations, which were introduced over the weekend, include restrictions on pub crawls and consumption of alcohol. Further amendments were made in relation to bathing in certain public areas. Meanwhile 'centurions' charging money for posed photographs, and the washing of animals in fountains have also been restricted. Sanctions include fines, as well as the individual being banned from areas for up to 48 hours, known as the application of the “Daspo Urbano”.

‘The Mayor Informs’, released on Comune Roma, Rome’s public information website said: “We want to guarantee decorum, security and legality, also thanks to the introduction of new sanctions such as the Daspo Urbano. The aim is to promote respect for common goods, public spaces, commercial rules and decorum, both among citizens and tourists.” Rome’s Mayor, Virginia Raggi, also released a Facebook post saying the changes would “ensure greater safety for citizens and tourists who live in the city at night.”

These recent amendments aim to update policies that were originally introduced over 70 years ago. They refer to the Deliberation of the Provisional Municipal Council No. 4047 of 8 November 1946, and the updated changes were approved on the 8 of June this year by the Capitlino Assembly.

The amendments come in a period of scrutiny regarding the tourist industry in Italy, with protests in Venice following the collision of a cruise ship with a dock and tourist riverboat.