Watch again: Putin and Xi speak at St Petersburg economic forum

At a plenary session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke about economic and energy cooperation between their two countries.

Putin complained about protectionism from the West and warned the United States about its behaviour economically, saying that its egotism could be a path to endless conflict and trade wars.

The Russian president complained about the U.S. efforts to thwart a Russian gas pipeline to Europe and talked about what he called efforts to force Chinese technology company Huawei out of the global market.

Xi Jinping spoke about Russia as a strategic partner of China and spoke about working together towards "sustainable development" and "renewable energy".

Xi also spoke about digital innovation stating that China was ready to "share the invention and know how" particularly in relation to "5G technology".

He emphasised China's commitment to the environment, saying he wanted to work together internationally to address climate change and preserve biodiversity.

China has signed the Paris climate agreement but is currently the world's largest carbon dioxide polluter.