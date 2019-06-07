Donald, D-Day and dropping into France again: the best No Comment videos of the week

Take a look at the video above for the best of Euronews' No Comment videos this week.

Donald Trump's state visit to the UK

Queen Elizabeth II was on hand to greet US President Donald Trump as he and wife Melania began a state visit to the UK.

Grenadier Guards, wearing traditional bearskin hats, gave him a guard of honour on the grand lawn of Buckingham Palace.

D-Day's 75th anniversary

Hundreds of people, civilians and military alike, hailing from around the world, gathered along the Normandy coastline in France to remember those who lost their lives during the D-Day invasion, 75 years ago this week.

The sea of mercury blue couldn't have been more peaceful as day broke over Omaha Beach, the first of five code-named beaches where the waters ran red the morning of June 6, 1944, when Allied forces came ashore to push the Nazis out of France.

Veterans parachute again, 75 years on

Two British D-Day veterans completed tandem parachute jumps in northern France on Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

Harry Read, 95, and John Hutton, 94, both recreated their daring exploits as part of the Allied operation on June 6, 1944.