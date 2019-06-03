Another one bites the dust: Russians compete in tractor race

Thirty-three Russian drivers braved summer heat, mud and dust to join a unique tractor race in the southern Rostov region on Sunday (June 2).

Workers from agricultural companies around the country dashed around the race-course at speeds of up to 100 kilometres per hour as visitors to the 17th Bizon track show sheltered under trees and parasols from the baking heat.

Spectators held their breath when one of the tractors hit a haystack on the side of the track and caused several journalists to scramble out of the way, but luckily no one was hurt.

The Bizon track show winner, Vyacheslav Mironov, a driver from Moscow region, received a brand new Ant-Zetor 4135F tractor.