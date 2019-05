The sky above Guiyang, the capital city of southwest China's Guizhou province, has been lit by a galaxy of 526 drones in a spectacular nightly performance.

Giant 3D designs of love hearts, butterflies and the human body can be spotted in a rainbow of colours.

The light show is part of the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2019, which kicked off on Sunday and will close on May 29.

The drone show will continue until May 31.