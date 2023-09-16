WATCH: Colourful nocturnal drone display brings the wildlife of the Amazon to Manhattan's skies

Brightly coloured animals, fish and birds walked, swam and flew across Manhattan’s night time skyline as a thousand drones were used to draw attention to the climate crisis.

The light show above New York city took place as world leaders gathered for the United Nations General Assembly.

The International Monetary Fund recently reported that the governments those leaders represent spent $7 trillion last year alone on subsidies for fossil fuels.

A climate change march is also planned for Sunday, ahead of the UN’s meetings.