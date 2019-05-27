Austrian far-right to back vote of no confidence in Chancellor Kurz

Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) has said it will back a vote of no-confidence in Chancellor Sebastian Kurz despite his party's victory in the European election.

The move would ensure majority support for a motion to be submitted by the opposition Social Democrats (SPÖ).

"I would like to tell you that we deputies of the Social Democrat parliamentary group unanimously decided in our meeting this morning to withdraw confidence for Sebastian Kurz and his ÖVP government," SPÖ leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner told reporters.

Rendi-Wagner said it was up to Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen to invite Parliament to find a solution for a new cabinet.

"What must not happen is that another government is sworn in which has no majority in parliament and therefore no stability," Rendi-Wagner said.

It comes hours after Kurz's Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) came out on top in the EU elections, winning by roughly 8 points more than in 2014.

But the ÖVP/SPÖ coalition government has been engulfed by chaos since German newspapers released video footage showing FPÖ leader Heinz-Christian Strache offering public contracts to a Russian campaign backer.

Strache, who was Kurz's Vice-Chancellor, resigned after the video footage was released.