Akie Abe and Melania Trump enjoy flute concert at Akasaka Palace

Melania Trump and Akie Abe attended a cultural event at the Akasaka Palace on Sunday during Trump's four-day official visit to Japan.

Mrs Trump and Japanese first lady Aki Abe enjoyed bamboo flute music, known as Shakuchashi, performed by flautist Yusuke Erie.

Little children danced for the ladies and gave them bouquets of flowers.

