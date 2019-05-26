Stan Lee's former manager arrested arrested on elder abuse charge

The former manager of late Marvel Comics mogul Stan Lee, whose legacy of superheroes was believed to be worth more than $50 million, was arrested in Arizona Saturday morning based on a warrant for alleged elder abuse, false imprisonment and grand theft, police said.

The arrest of 43-year-old Keya Morgan was made north of Phoenix, said Los Angeles police Officer Mike Lopez. Authorities from Phoenix and Scottsdale participated in the collar, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.

"Morgan will go before a judge and eventually extradited to Los Angeles to face charges," the statement reads.

His bail was initially set at $300,000, police said.

Morgan was previously arrested, on June 11, by the LAPD's Commercial Crimes Division for allegedly making false 911 calls on May 30 and 31 "to further deceive Lee into believing he was in danger and needed to be moved from his home to a more secured condominium where Morgan had more control over Lee," police stated Saturday.

He was released on $20,000 bond the same day, according to Los Angeles Sheriff's Department inmate records.

That June Morgan, described by the LAPD as an alleged opportunist and con artist, had Lee removed from his home in the Hollywood Hills and placed in a condo in nearby Beverly Hills, police said.

That precipitated a restraining order, granted after Lee's daughter became involved in the situation, against Morgan, according to the LAPD. Police began to investigate the man thoroughly, and on May 10 charges of elder abuse, false imprisonment and grand theft were filed.

"The method of operation of financial-abuse opportunists is gaining the trust of the elder in hopes for the what may be a big pay-off in the long-run, or what is phrased as the 'the long con,' the LAPD said in its statement.

In one instance of theft, police allege, Morgan was involved in an autograph session with Lee that netted more than $262,000 that Lee never saw.

The mogul, co-creator of comic-books-to-big-screen characters Spider-Man, Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk, died Nov. 12 in Los Angeles at the age of 95.