On the front line where 'meth is king' | NBC Left Field

In the United States, Oklahoma is seizing crystal meth in greater quantities than ever before.

Although police there have all but stamped out meth production by restricting access to the ingredients, they say they are now seizing cheaper and purer meth that's mostly coming from south of the border in Mexico.

Mexican drug cartels began flooding Oklahoma and other parts of the Midwest with their variation of methamphetamine — ‘ice’, or ‘crystal’.

With the political attention focused on the opioid crisis, methamphetamine use is on the rise in many states despite implementing the same efforts as Oklahoma to restrict access to the ingredients used to make the drug.

Corporal Mike Griffin of the Special Investigations Division at Tulsa Police Department said: “If the goal of the war on drugs is to eliminate drugs then I say we’ve lost, we lost a long time ago.

"I mean, meth is king in Tulsa," he added.

